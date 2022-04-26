ScionHealth taps new chief medical officer

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth named Dean French, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer April 26.

Dr. French has nearly 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive and was most recently CEO for Northwestern Medical Center in Saint Albans, Vt. He has served on the boards for various organizations, most recently the Vermont Association of Hospitals, OneCare Vermont and the Missoula Economic Partnership.

Dr. French worked as a family physician as a rural primary care physician, hospitalist, and Emergency Department physician.

"We are confident that Dr. French's strong history of medical leadership and extensive C-suite experience will enhance ScionHealth's ability to pursue innovative quality and clinical improvements in order to exceed the expectations of our patients, business partners, payors and the communities we serve," said Rob Jay, CEO of ScionHealth. "His impressive background, knowledge of all aspects of the healthcare industry, and passion for patient care reflects our commitment to strong, compassionate clinical and physician leadership."