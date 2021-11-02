Saint Francis Health System names CFO

Deborah Dage has been named CFO of Saint Francis Health System, a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Dage, who has been with the Tulsa, Okla.-based organization since 1998, most recently served as vice president of finance.

In 2020, the health system spent $20 million on retention bonuses, which included a 3 percent raise for employees, News on 6 reported in September. Saint Francis anticipated spending another $20 million on COVID-19-related treatments and drugs.

"We continue to incur these costs across the health system," Ms. Dage told the news outlet. "The fight isn't over. Even though our numbers are decreasing in the last few weeks, we continue to see new COVID patients every day."

Saint Francis is eastern Oklahoma's largest employer, with 10,500 staff members, the news release said.