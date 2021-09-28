Oklahoma health system spends $20M on retention bonuses

Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla., spent $20 million on retention bonuses, which included a 3 percent raise for employees, in 2020, according to News on 6.

News on 6 also reported the health system spending:

$4 million to pay employees who were out sick or in quarantine

$7.4 million on additional salary costs

$6.5 million on capital projects

$9.5 million on COVID-19 testing and lab supplies

Saint Francis further anticipates spending $20 million on treatments and drugs for COVID-19.

"We continue to incur these costs across the health system," said Deborah Dage, vice president of finance for Saint Francis. "The fight isn't over. Even though our numbers are decreasing in the last few weeks, we continue to see new COVID patients every day."