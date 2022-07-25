Renown appoints Dr. Adnan Akbar chief medical officer of acute services

Renown Health has appointed Adnan "Eddy" Akbar, MD, chief medical officer for Renown Acute Care, the Reno, Nev.-based system said July 22.

Dr. Akbar stepped into the role July 25, overseeing physicians at two hospitals in the Reno area: Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center. He's held various leadership positions at Renown over the last seven years, most recently serving as associate CMO of Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Akbar will succeed Susan Lee, DO, who was promoted to COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in March.