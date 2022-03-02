Physician tapped as COO of Renown Health hospital

Susan Lee, DO, was chosen as COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nev., effective March 7.

Dr. Lee has served as CMO for acute care at Renown Health since September 2021, according to a March 1 news release. Before that, she was CMO for Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

In her new role, she succeeds Chris Nicholas, who resigned in February to join a health system in Florida, according to the release.

Renown South Meadows Medical Center is a 76-bed facility.