Providence names chief digital officer

Renton, Wash.-based Providence named Sara Vaezy as executive vice president and chief digital officer.

In her new role, Ms. Vaezy will oversee digital strategy, product innovation and incubation, marketing, digital experience, and commercialization, according to an April 18 press release.

Prior to this position, Ms. Vaezy served as the chief of digital and growth strategy at Providence where she was responsible for digital strategy, partnerships, commercialization, technology evaluation and digital thought leadership.