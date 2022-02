Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health tapped a new CMO to replace the one who left the post, ABC affiliate WLOS reported Feb. 26.

Philip Stahel, MD, will serve as Mission Health's CMO beginning in April. He previously served as CMO for the Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.).

Former Mission Health CMO William Hathaway, MD, left the role to join Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center as CEO, effective Feb. 7.