HCA's latest hospital executive appointments

Brent Burish will serve as CEO of two HCA Healthcare hospitals in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mr. Burish was named CEO of the system's St. Petersburg Hospital, effective Jan. 3, after having served in the role on an interim basis since September, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. He had been serving in the interim role while continuing as CEO of Pasadena Hospital. He will now helm both hospitals.

Becker's also reported other executive appointments at HCA hospitals since Dec. 6.

Vickie Magurean was named CFO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, a 447-bed facility in Tamiami, effective Jan. 15.

Jordan Fulkerson was named CFO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, based in Inverness.

Maria Caruso is serving as the interim CFO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Steve Gray was named CFO of Smyrna, Tenn.-based TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, part of HCA.

Adam Copher, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.



