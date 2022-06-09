HCA hospitals make 24 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 24 executives moves at HCA hospitals since March:

1. Peter Hemstead was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala. He stepped into the new position June 1.

2. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston, part of HCA. She will step into the CEO role July 5.

3. Madison Workman was named COO of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

4. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, effective June 6.

5. Keith Zimmerman was named president of HCA's MidAmerica Division, effective June 13. He oversees seven HCA hospitals and other care sites in and around Kansas City, Kan.

6. Eric Schuck, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville on June 1.

7. Celina Holson was named COO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

8. Karim Ghanem was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

9. Isaiah Zirkle was named COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective April 4.

10. Ken Wicker was named CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, effective April 15.

11. M. Lea Lee, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, effective April 4.

12. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. Mr. Bullaro, who has served in various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare, stepped into his new role April 4.

13. Bland Eng was named chief development officer of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. Mr. Eng, who served as the CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital for the past 10 years, moved into his new position June 1.

14. Lisa Nummi, DNP, was named CEO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. Dr. Nummi started her new role March 21.

15. Brian Nunn was named CEO of HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka, effective March 14. Mr. Nunn has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

16. Amrit Dhillon was named COO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, effective April 1.

17. David Irizarry was named CEO of HCA's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, effective March 14. He previously served as COO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

18. Gurvir Saini, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

19. Amy Woods, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Virginia's LewisGale Medical Center in Salem on March 29.

20. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, effective March 21. She most recently served as COO at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

21. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of HCA Virginia's LewisGale Medical Center in Salem on March 16.

22. Alejandro Romero was named CEO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, effective March 7. Mr. Romero, who has more than a decade of healthcare administration experience, previously served as COO and the ethics and compliance officer for HCA's Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.

23. George Makhoul was named COO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, effective April 4.

24. Tonia Hale, CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., was named interim CEO of HCA's Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., effective March 4.





