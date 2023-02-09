BayCare's new CEO selects her leadership team

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is restructuring its leadership team under new CEO, Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN.

The following people, all internal talent, are members of the CEO cabinet, according to a Feb. 8 news release:

Chief Team Resources Officer: Kyle Barr

Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer: Keri Eisenbeis

Co-COOs: Lou Galdieri and Kimberly Guy

Chief Nurse Executive: Lisa Johnson

Chief Ambulatory Officer: C. Todd Jones

CFO: Janice Polo

Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer: Ed Rafalski

Chief Administrative Officer: Tim Thompson

Chief Legal Officer: Jennifer Touse

Chief Physician Executive: Sowmya Viswanathan, MD

BayCare, which will open its 16th hospital this year, was founded in 1997 and is West Central Florida's largest nonprofit healthcare provider. Ms. Conners assumed the CEO role in November.