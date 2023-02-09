BayCare's new CEO selects her leadership team

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is restructuring its leadership team under new CEO, Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN.
The following people, all internal talent, are members of the CEO cabinet, according to a Feb. 8 news release:
- Chief Team Resources Officer: Kyle Barr
- Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer: Keri Eisenbeis
- Co-COOs: Lou Galdieri and Kimberly Guy
- Chief Nurse Executive: Lisa Johnson
- Chief Ambulatory Officer: C. Todd Jones
- CFO: Janice Polo
- Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer: Ed Rafalski
- Chief Administrative Officer: Tim Thompson
- Chief Legal Officer: Jennifer Touse
- Chief Physician Executive: Sowmya Viswanathan, MD
BayCare, which will open its 16th hospital this year, was founded in 1997 and is West Central Florida's largest nonprofit healthcare provider. Ms. Conners assumed the CEO role in November.