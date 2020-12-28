Arkansas Children's names CIO

Arkansas Children's has promoted Emily Parker to senior vice president and CIO.



Ms. Parker stepped into the role on an interim basis in July and was named head of the hospital's IT department permanently Dec. 21. She has spent the past 14 years in various leadership roles at Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's, most recently serving as the vice president and system compliance officer. She joined the hospital in 2001 as a volunteer and then became an internal auditor in 2006.



In her new role, Ms. Parker oversees more than 200 team members. She is responsible for building partnerships and leading the hospital's security system, infrastructure and digital initiatives for healthcare delivery.



Ms. Parker has previous experience designing and implementing compliance initiatives for the hospital's EHR.



