Cerner signs 4 new rural hospitals for cloud-based EHR

Four rural hospitals in South Dakota, New Mexico, Louisiana and Nebraska have signed on to implement Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system, according to a Dec. 23 news release.

Cerner launched CommunityWorks in July as a new cloud-based EHR offering for rural and critical access hospitals; the platform aims to help hospitals speed up implementations and reduce costs and is based on its Millennium EHR offering.

Here are the four hospitals that signed on to deploy CommunityWorks:

1. Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital, will use the new Cerner system across multiple facilities including its women's health and physicians' clinic.

2. Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in McKinley County, N.M., will use Cerner's nursing mobility platform CareAware to help improve care collaboration between clinicians. RMCH is a 69-bed community hospital.

3. James Parish Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Lutcher, La., will use the Cerner EHR to coordinate patient care on a single platform.

4. Syracuse (Neb.) Area Health, a 10-bed critical access hospital, will move to Cerner throughout its new hospital, which opened in November 2018. SAH also comprises two rural health clinics and an orthopedic clinic.

