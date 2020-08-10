9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after July 28:

1. The Detroit Medical Center named Karima Bentounsi CEO of its Adult Central Campus hospitals.

2. Stacey Brown, president of Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center, also became president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas, according to The Odessa American.

3. Carolyn Carpenter was named president of the National Capital region for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System.

4. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center named Beverly Coleman vice president and chief human resources officer.

5. Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill., named Beth King CEO, according to RiverBender.com.

6. CFO JoAnn Kunkel will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

7. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Barbara Price corporate senior vice president for strategy and planning.

8. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Ghazala Sharieff, MD, CMO for acute care, clinical excellence and experience.

9. Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center named Tommye Rena Wells CFO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.