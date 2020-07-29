9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services named Martin Bonick president and CEO, effective Aug. 17.

2. Michael Ehrat was named CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.

3. Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry Freedman is retiring from the Philadelphia-based health system, effective Dec. 31.

4. Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, named Jordan Herget CEO.

5. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University named Arthur Kellermann, MD, senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System.

6. Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health named Adam Maycock president and CEO of its Hinsdale and Adventist La Grange medical centers.

7. Barry Rabner, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Princeton (N.J.) Health, will step down Jan. 1.

8. Hermiston, Ore.-based Good Shepherd Health Care System named Brian Sims president and CEO.

9. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, is resigning, effective July 31.

