9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., named Jason Boyd CEO.

2. Anna Chiotti-White, MSN, BSN, CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii, is on leave two months after taking the helm.

3. Kirk McCarty, RN, BSN, MSN, was tapped as president and CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo.

4. Nacogdoches (Texas) Medical Center Health Network tapped Jeff Patterson to rejoin the organization as CEO, effective March 9.

5. Heath Phillips, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., plans to resign from his executive role, effective March 20.

6. Jeff Scionti was selected as CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.

7. The board of trustees at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., appointed CFO Richard Stokes interim CEO.

8. Dionne Viator is the new president and CEO of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, La.

9. Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System named Jeff Zewe, RN, BSN, president and CEO.

More articles on executive moves:

Catholic Health Services names new COO for New York hospital

Northern Light Health shuffles leadership

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield appoints CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.