8 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Jim Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, is postponing his retirement.

2. Northwell Health tapped New York Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan as vice president of regional government affairs for its eastern region.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System named Kara Odom Walker, MD, senior vice president and chief population health officer.

4. East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville named Matthew Schaefer president and CEO.

5. Mike Schroyer, MSN, RN, was named president of Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., effective July 20.

6. Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J., named Alan Sickles, MD, as COO.

7. Dean Turner, CEO of Abbeville (S.C.) Area Medical Center, plans to retire this year.

8. UnityPoint Health-Trinity named Barb Weber, MSN, RN, as its COO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.