Virginia Hospital Center CEO postpones retirement

Jim Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, is delaying his retirement amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sun Gazette.

Mr. Cole announced Dec. 2 his plans to retire in September. But he will stay in the CEO role longer than expected as the hospital has put its search for a successor on hold.

"We had to put the search on hold — no one knows when we'll be able to reengage," Adrian Stanton, the hospital's vice president and chief marketing officer, told the Sun Gazette.

Mr. Cole is "going to stay on for some time," Mr. Stanton said.

Mr. Cole will stay on as the hospital continues a three-year, $250 million expansion and tracks the pandemic, according to the report.

Mr. Cole has helmed Virginia Hospital Center for 25 years.

More articles on executive moves:

Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Jefferson Health New Jersey names new president, COO

Eileen Egan tapped to lead Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.