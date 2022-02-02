8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 21:

1. Brittany Lavis was named group CEO of the Detroit Medical Center and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market. Ms. Lavis joined DMC in 2018, most recently serving as interim CEO for DMC since Oct. 25, 2021.

2. David Cauble was named CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore. He is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Sky Lakes Medical Center CEO Paul Stewart.

3. Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics named Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, interim CEO. Her appointment follows the departure of Suresh Gunasekaran, who is joining San Francisco-based UCSF Health as CEO.

4. Alejandro Romero was named CEO of Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla. The hospital is part of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division.

5. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones is stepping down to serve as CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.

6. Skip Gjolberg was appointed interim CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. He will continue to serve as president and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va.

7. Chris Mitchell was named CEO of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.). The hospital is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.



8. E.J. Kuiper was appointed CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and president of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division.