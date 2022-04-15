7 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 8.

1. Jennifer Bocker, MD, was named chief medical officer for HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

2. Ngozi Ezike, MD, was tapped as the new president and CEO of Sinai Chicago.

3. Brandi Fields, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-Cincinnati.

4. Janelle Lopez was named COO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

5. Andrea McKay was named president of Cox Monett (Mo.) Hospital.

6. Ranna Parekh, MD, was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

7. Corrin Steinhauer, DNP, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, comprising a hospital and research institute.