7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 18:

1. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Deanna Charles vice president of operations for the Bassett Medical Group.

2. Mayo Clinic Health System President Bobbie Gostout, MD, is retiring.

3. Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Medical City Frisco (Texas).

4. Francine Padgett, senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Midland-based MidMichigan Health, is retiring.

5. Samantha Patrick was tapped as CFO of Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.

6. Laura Thomas was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7. Ronette Wiley, RN, will become chief quality and experience officer for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

