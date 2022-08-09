7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 3:

1. Jay Krishnaswamy was selected as the new CEO of Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.

2. Stephanie Conners was named president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

3. Alanna "Lani" Fast was selected as the new CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, La.

4. Jim Kelly, senior vice president and CFO of UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Fla., was named interim CEO.

5. Bob Anderson was appointed CEO of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare's central region, effective Sept. 1.

6. James Davis, president and CEO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) and Thomson, Ga.-based Piedmont McDuffie, announced his retirement on Aug. 3.

7. Maegen Garner, BSN, RN, chief clinical operations officer at Seminole (Texas) Hospital District, was named interim CEO.