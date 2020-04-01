7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health named Tim Dentry president and CEO

2. Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital tapped Matthew Heyn to serve as CEO.

3. Michael Irvin was appointed CEO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

4. Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning.

5. Barry Moss was named CEO of Merit Health's Jackson (Miss.) Market.

6. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., tapped Gary Olson to serve as interim president and CEO for its healthcare network.

7. The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center selected Richard Swaine to serve as CEO, effective April 17.

