7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 26:

1. Joseph Cacchione, MD, was named CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, effective Sept. 6.

2. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, effective Sept. 1.

3. Elmore Patterson was named CEO of Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, La., part of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

4. Chris Jett was named CEO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network.

5. David Keith was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

6. Kenneth Morris was appointed president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, N.Y.



7. Wright Lassiter III started his role as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.