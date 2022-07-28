Brooks-TLC Hospital System names CEO

Kenneth Morris was appointed president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System July 26. He's taking the helm from Mary LaRowe, who is retiring on Aug. 1.

Mr. Morris, who has more than 20 years of healthcare administration experience, joined Dunkirk, N.Y-based Brooks-TLC in 2018 as vice president of operations.

Ms. LaRowe is retiring after a 36-year career in healthcare. She was named president and CEO of Brooks-TLC in 2016.

"I would like to thank all my colleagues at Brooks-TLC and the thousands of co-workers I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years for their dedication and support," Ms. LaRowe said in a news release.