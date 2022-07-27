Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network names CEO

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network announced Chris Jett as the CEO, according to a July 26 press release.

In his new role, Mr. Hett will oversee the vertical expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, creating a two-floor vertical expansion on top of the existing hospital.

Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region and former CEO of the Niswonger Children’s Network, said that Mr. Jett had every qualification the committee had been searching for.

"We were so impressed with his previous achievements, and we know his knowledge and expertise will help us reach our goals to provide quality healthcare to every child and family in the Appalachian Highlands," she said.

Expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital is primarily funded by the Hope Rising philanthropy campaign, raising $30 million and anchored by a pace-setting gift of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family.