Ochsner St. Mary names CEO

Elmore Patterson was named CEO of Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, La., part of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Mr. Patterson is taking on the new role as Fernis LeBlanc was promoted to CEO for the Ochsner Health Bayou Region, according to a July 26 news release shared with Becker's.

With his promotion, Mr. LeBlanc, who became CEO of Ochsner St. Mary in October 2019, will have responsibility for Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland, La., Chabert Medical Center in Houma, La., and Ochsner St. Mary.

Mr. Patterson is joining Ochsner Health from Saint Luke's Health System Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kan., according to the release.