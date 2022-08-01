Wright Lassiter takes over as CommonSpirit CEO

Wright Lassiter III has started his role as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Mr. Lassiter took over as CEO from Lloyd Dean, who retired after a more than 20-year tenure at the top of the nonprofit, Catholic health system, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

"I'm honored to lead this organization, which is a driving force for access to high-quality, essential health services for all," Mr. Lassiter said in the release. "Among my priorities is supporting the health and well-being of CommonSpirit's nurses, physicians, and staff, who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to our patients and the CommonSpirit mission through one of the most difficult periods in modern history."

Mr. Lassiter comes to CommonSpirit from Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, where he served as president since 2014 and president and CEO for more than five years.