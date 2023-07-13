7 days, 8 healthcare executive exits

Eight executives left top posts at hospitals, health systems and healthcare organizations between Wednesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 12:

1. Keith Churchwell, MD, will resign as president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital on Aug. 11. In 2024, he will become president of the American Heart Association, where he currently serves as president-elect.

2. Chad Wolbers will resign from his role as president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, to "embark on an entrepreneurial venture" in the community. He will assist with the transition until the end of August, at minimum.

3. Ashley Dickinson will resign as CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, effective in late July. She has accepted a new role as COO for Ascension Texas, a market of the St. Louis-based health system.

4. Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health, will retire from the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based system in early 2024. The new CEO — who has yet to be named — will begin employment after Kootenai Health completes its conversion from a district hospital to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

5. Kristi Henderson, DNP, has left her roles as CEO of Optum Everycare and senior vice president of Optum's Center for Digital Health and Innovation. She has accepted the CEO position at Confluent Health, a family of physical and occupational therapy companies based in Louisville, Ky.

6. Joshua Lenchus, DO, left his role as chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health to pursue other, unnamed career opportunities.

7. Heather Havericak left her role as CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the same reason as Dr. Lenchus.

8. Richard Margulis has retired from his role as president and CEO of Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital after 41 years with the organization. Marc Adler, MD, chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, N.Y., is the new chief of hospital operations.