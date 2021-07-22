6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after July 15:

1. Sally Deitch, RN, stepped down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.).

2. Barbara Griffith, MD, president and CEO of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., has accepted the position of president of Duke Health's Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital.

3. Veronica Schmidt is resigning as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

4. Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

5. Allyssa Tobitt was named COO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

6. Robin Walton was named vice president of government and external affairs for Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.