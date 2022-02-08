6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Six COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Jan. 21:

1. Emily Blomberg was appointed COO for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

2. Brian Canfield was named COO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

3. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was named COO and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Hawaii markets.

4. Michael Pulido, COO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care, left the health system.

5. Janelle Raborn, COO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, was chosen as market leader for the health system.

6. Chris Roty was named president of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) after serving as COO of the hospital.