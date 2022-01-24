COO to succeed Bill Sisson as president of Baptist Health Lexington

Chris Roty has been appointed president of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.).

He succeeds Bill Sisson, who died in December 2021 after more than three decades in the role, a Jan. 24 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Roty, who joined the Louisville, Ky.-based health system in 1994, became COO of the 434-bed Lexington facility in December 2021 following the retirement of Karen Hill. He previously served as president of Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.) for more than four years.

Under his leadership, Paducah was recognized as one of the best hospitals in Kentucky by U.S. News & World Report in 2019 and received an "A" in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.