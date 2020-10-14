6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

1. Boston Children's Hospital tapped Kevin Churchwell, MD, as its next CEO.

2. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., tapped Brad Hilaman, MD, as CEO.

3. Erika Kaye was selected as CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, which is slated to open in March, according to a LinkedIn post.

4. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital CEO Melissa Kelly is resigning.

5. Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, was selected to lead Cook County Health in Chicago.

6. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital named Jason Studley CEO, according to The Greenwood Commonwealth.

More articles on executive moves:

Dignity Health hospital names chief nursing executive

HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Former Augusta University Medical Center leader tapped as COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.