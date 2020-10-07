New York hospital exec named CEO of Chicago's public health system

Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, has been selected to lead Cook County Health in Chicago, a county health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The Cook County Health board of directors chose Mr. Rocha to become the next health system CEO and "is confident in Mr. Rocha's ability to lead CCH at this critical time in the organization and in the country," spokesperson Caryn Stancik said in an email.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners must still sign off on the CEO selection, and a decision is expected this month.

Mr. Rocha currently serves as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst and Queens hospitals. He previously was CEO of OneCity Health, NYC Health + Hospitals' performance provider organization under New York state's Delivery System Reform and Incentive Payment program.

If approved for the new Chicago role, Mr. Rocha will take the helm from Cook County Health interim CEO Debra Carey.

More articles on executive moves:

9 recent hospital, health system resignations, departures

Bryn Mawr Hospital president to retire

Texas hospital CEO to depart

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.