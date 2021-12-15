6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 8:

Rachael McKinney was named CEO of Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Tom Gronow, EdD, was appointed president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

David Phelps will retire as president and CEO of Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems.

Katrina Armstrong, MD, was appointed CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

David Shimp was named CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla.

Harry Brockus was appointed CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.