6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Vikram Acharya was named interim CEO of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

2. Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., will retire Aug. 31.

3. Gary Malaer, CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System, is resigning, effective April 3.

4. Jim Millard, former president and CEO of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital, will leave retirement to lead staffing at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health during the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign on June 6.

6. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health tapped David Zaas, MD, to serve as CEO of MUSC Health's Charleston division and chief clinical officer of MUSC Health.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.