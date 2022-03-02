6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 22:

1. Davin Turner, DO, was named CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health.

2. Mark Manigan was appointed president of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and will assume the role of COE after the retirement of Barry Ostrowsky.

3. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. She also serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan.

4. Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator for Singing River Gulfport (Miss.), was named interim CEO of Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.

5. Kelly Pearce, BSN, RN, was named CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.

6. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.