RWJBarnabas Health appoints 2 new leaders 

Mark Manigan has been appointed president of West Orange, N.J-based RWJBarnabas Health and will assume the role of CEO after the retirement of Barry Ostrowsky.

Mr. Manigan is currently the chief strategy and business development officer and became president of the system effective March 1, according to a March 1 news release shared with Becker's. He will take up the role of CEO Jan. 1, 2023, after a successful transition has occurred.

"The Board sought an individual with a broad portfolio of experiences, plus a bold vision for the future. I am confident that Mark brings these skills and much more to this position," outgoing CEO Mr. Ostrowsky said in the release.

Prior to joining the system in 2019, Mr. Manigan was a leading healthcare attorney in New Jersey and served on the healthcare transition teams of both Gov. Phil Murphy and former Gov. Chris Christie.

"I am humbled and honored to have been given the opportunity to lead this incredible health system," Mr. Manigan said.

In addition, John Doll has become the health system's first senior executive vice president and COO. In the role, he will lead day-to-day operations and support Mr. Manigan.

"The Board and I are confident that Mark and John are the right leaders to take the helm at this crucial time in healthcare," Mr. Ostrowsky said. "We are certain that the highly effective and productive partnership forged by these two executives will continue to propel the advancement of this healthcare system for decades to come."