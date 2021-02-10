6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 3:

1. Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital, plans to retire in December 2022.

2. Jeff Alexander was named CEO of Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Tampa, Fla.

3. Ed Bruff is retiring as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

4. Kayla Feazell was named CEO of Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

5. Martin Massiello was chosen as president and CEO of Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health.

6. Shane Strum was chosen as the next president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

