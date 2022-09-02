5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Aug. 29:

Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12.

Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital has named Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.

Morgantown, W. Va.-based Mon Health System has promoted Mary Edwards, DO, to chief medical officer.

Broward Health selected Joshua Lenchus, DO, as its permanent chief medical officer, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based system said Aug. 26. He had served in the interim position since July 2021.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Cameron Elgin, DNP, its new chief nursing officer of behavioral health services Aug. 30.