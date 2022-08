Broward Health selected Joshua Lenchus, DO, as its permanent chief medical officer, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based system said Aug. 26.

Dr. Lenchus had served in the interim position since July 2021. He first joined the system in 2018 as CMO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Prior to joining Broward Health, Dr. Lenchus served as chief of staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital, a 1,550-bed teaching hospital in Miami.