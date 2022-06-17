5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since June 14:

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health selected Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, as its West Shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals: Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., has selected Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, as its chief nursing officer, The Lane Report reported June 16.

HCA Virginia has named Ajit Singh, MD, chief medical officer of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital, which includes the Forest, Parham and Retreat campuses, the Henrico Citizen reported June 15.

Harold Naramore, MD, is the new CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn. He stepped into the role June 9 after serving as the hospital's CMO for more than 12 years, according to The Daily Times.

Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital named Mary Riosas, BSN, its new chief nursing officer, KQKI News reported.