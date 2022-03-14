5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions in the past year.

Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since March 2021:

1. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health in February to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur Anderson, who previously served as the four-hospital system's vice president of finance.

2. David Cauble stepped down as executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., to join Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore., as CEO. He assumed the CEO role March 7.

3. Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, in January. Mr. Benson resigned after serving as CFO for more than three years.

4. Melissa Campos resigned as CFO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital in July. A hospital spokesperson said Ms. Campos stepped down for personal reasons.



5. Anosh Ahmed, MD, resigned as COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago in March 2021. His resignation came after reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the safety-net facility. In early March 2021, the hospital vaccinated ineligible people at Trump Tower in Chicago, where Dr. Ahmed owned a condo. At that time, vaccinations were limited to front-line workers, healthcare staff and those 65 and older. The hospital's CEO claimed responsibility for the Trump Tower event, saying he authorized it, according to Block Club Chicago.