Pennsylvania health system shakes up leadership as sale looms

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has a new CEO and CFO and may have a new owner later this year.

The four-hospital system, owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, appointed Kevin Spiegel CEO in February. That same month, Prospect announced it is selling Crozer Health to Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare. Under the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, ChristianaCare would acquire Crozer's hospitals, medical group, ambulatory centers and clinics.

Crozer announced March 1 that Arthur Anderson has been named CFO. Mr. Anderson, who assumed his new role Feb. 25, was previously the health system's vice president of finance. He replaced Katherine Bacher, who resigned as CFO to pursue a new opportunity, a Crozer spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review.

The vice president of finance role was filled by Wesley Cooper, who previously served as associate CFO of Prospect Medical Holdings.

"Arthur and Wesley both bring significant financial experience and expertise to their new roles," Mr. Spiegel, who joined Crozer from Prospect Medical Holdings, said in a news release. "I'm confident they will help position us for success in 2022 and beyond."



Prospect Medical Holdings is looking to divest its hospitals in Connecticut as well. The company announced Feb. 10 that it is selling three hospitals in the state with a combined 708 beds to Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. The deal is expected to close later this year.