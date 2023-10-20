5 health systems seeing CIO departures

Naomi Diaz -

Here are five health systems that have seen CIO departures in 2023 as their executives move on to take positions at other organizations:

  1. University of Tennessee Medical Center, based in Knoxville, lost its CIO Michael Saad. Mr. Saad took the CIO role at Munson Healthcare, based in Traverse City, Mich.

  2. Estes Park (Colo.) Health's CIO Gary Hall said he plans to retire after 18 years with the health system.

  3. Owensboro (Ky.) Health's CIO Tim Belec moved to Fairfield, Iowa-based Jefferson County Health Center.

  4. Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital CIO David Singer moved to New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

  5. Vail (Colo.) Health's CIO moved to Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

