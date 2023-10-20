5 health systems seeing CIO departures

Here are five health systems that have seen CIO departures in 2023 as their executives move on to take positions at other organizations:
- University of Tennessee Medical Center, based in Knoxville, lost its CIO Michael Saad. Mr. Saad took the CIO role at Munson Healthcare, based in Traverse City, Mich.
- Estes Park (Colo.) Health's CIO Gary Hall said he plans to retire after 18 years with the health system.
- Owensboro (Ky.) Health's CIO Tim Belec moved to Fairfield, Iowa-based Jefferson County Health Center.
- Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital CIO David Singer moved to New Orleans-based LCMC Health.
- Vail (Colo.) Health's CIO moved to Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.