5 exec exits in 2 days

Another wave of executive departures has hit the C-suites of hospitals and health systems.

Becker's covered these five healthcare executive exits between Oct. 25-26:

1. Alicia Gresham will leave her role as senior vice president and COO of network operations at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System. She has accepted a new position as CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, effective Jan. 2.

2. Peggy Troy, MSN, RN, plans to retire as president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin by the end of December 2024.

3. Gar Atchison plans to step down from his role as market president of UP Health System and CEO of UPHS-Marquette (Mich.) in late November. He is moving back to his Michigan hometown to be closer to family, and accepted a new position as president and CEO of Petoskey-based McLaren Northern Michigan.

4. Jim Hayman will retire as executive vice president of shared clinical services at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Dec. 31.

5. Christina Oh is leaving her role as president and CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health to become president of Sutter Health's Greater San Francisco market.