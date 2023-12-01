5 CFO hires in November

Advocate Health and Lifepoint Health are among five health systems that made CFO hires in November, as reported by Becker's:

1. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center named Willam Van Noy its new CFO.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health named Brad Clark executive vice president and CFO. He had served in the position on an interim basis since August following the resignation of CFO Anthony DeFurio, who left the position for opportunities outside the organization.

3. Bob Tracz was named CFO of Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System.

4. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, part of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, named Robert Laba as CFO.

5. Aaron Lewis was named the next CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, succeeding Michael Coggin, who is retiring in March.