23 recent hospital, health system executive retirements, resignations

The following hospital and health system executive retirements and resignations have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 27:

Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Bob Crumb will retire as CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

Lani Dickinson resigned from her role as CEO of Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center.

Thomas Diemer, MD, retired from his CMO role at Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire from her role as chief nursing officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Michael Franklin stepped down from his post as president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital.

Emily Greer will retire from Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the end of this year.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, resigned from her role as CEO of Detroit Medical Center.

Dane Henry will resign from his position as CEO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Linda Hunt will retire from her role as president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's southwest division.

Gary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Jean Keeler announced plans to retire from her role as president and CEO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

Sarah Krevans will retire from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system.

Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

William Lee resigned from his role as senior vice president and chief investment officer for New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare.

Harold Paz, MD, CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is stepping down from his leadership post.

Diane Pearl, MD, announced her resignation from her CMO position at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of this year.

Klaus Thaler, MD, announced his resignation from his CMO role at San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.

Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year.

Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.