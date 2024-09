21 CEO moves at HCA

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has appointed several new CEOs at hospitals in multiple markets this year.

Nineteen CEO moves at HCA hospitals so far this year:

Editor's note: This list was created on Aug. 27 and last updated on Sept. 24.

1. Greg Lowe is stepping in as CEO of HCA Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., succeeding Chad Patrick, who will return as CEO of HCA Florida's Orange Park Hospital.



2. Kirk McCarty, MSN, RN, became CEO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Research Medical Center.

3. Landon Smith was named CEO of Palatka-based HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

4. Spencer Turner was named CEO of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Medical City North Hills.



5. David Irizarry was named CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

6. Matt Hasbrouck was named CEO of St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

7. Isaiah Zirkle was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, an extension of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

8. Ned Hill was named CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

9. Allyssa Tobitt was named CEO of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

10. Kirk McCarty, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

11. Alejandro (Alex) Romero was selected as CEO of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

12. Scott Davis was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

13. Gabe Clements was appointed CEO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center.

14. Caroline Burris was named CEO for Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

15. Tammy Razmic was selected as the new CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center in Sterling, Va.

16. Ryan Thornton, BSN, RN, was named president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo.

17. Phil Buttell was named CEO of the Los Robles Health System that includes Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

18. Jeff Wilson was named president of Trident Health and CEO of Trident Medical Center, both based in Charleston, S.C.

19. Nathan Vooys was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

20. John McDonald was appointed CEO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

21. Drew Tyrer was named CEO of HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation.