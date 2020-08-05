12 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. The Detroit Medical Center named Karima Bentounsi CEO of its Adult Central Campus hospitals.

2. Keosauqua, Iowa-based Van Buren County Hospital named Garen Carpenter CEO, according to TV station KTVO.

3. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) hospital named Eric Cecava president and CEO.

4. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., named Tommy Haggard CEO.

5. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University named Arthur Kellermann, MD, senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System.

6. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health named William Kenley CEO.

7. Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Healthcare entered into a management services agreement with Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting and named Kyle Kramer the new CEO.

8. James "Jim" Lee was named regional CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, according to West Hawaii Today.

9. University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore tapped Bert O'Malley, Jr., MD, as president and CEO.

10. Barry Rabner, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Princeton (N.J.) Health, will step down Jan. 1.

11. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, resigned.

12. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Darryl Wolfe CEO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.