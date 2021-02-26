11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Feb. 19:

1. Jessica Coon, BSN, RN, was named nurse manager of emergency services at Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

2. Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN was chosen as nurse manager of 2 West, a medical surgical telemetry care unit and stroke unit; and 3 North, a medical surgical unit, at Geneva (N.Y.) General Hospital.

3. Melissa Grummons, BSN, RN, was named director of nursing and patient care at Geneva (N.Y.) General Hospital.

4. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

5. Shanna Johnson was named COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township, Mich.

6. Laura Ramsey Liberto was promoted to assistant administrator at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss.

7. Sandra McGovern, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

8. P. Sue Perrotty was chosen as interim president and CEO of Tower Health in West Reading, Pa.

9. Cecilia Rutherford, MSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing for Ascension Providence Rochester (Mich.) Hospital.

10. Nneka Sederstrom, PhD, was named chief health equity officer of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare.

11. Lisa Youngs, MSN, RN, was chosen as director of nursing at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.